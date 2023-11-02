TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Champions for Children gathered for their third “Breakfast for Champions” on Thursday, honoring community leaders and organizations impacting the lives of local children and families.

This year, they honored five community leaders working to help children.

“We surround ourselves with a village of folks who are doing amazing work, and we take the time once a year to stop and recognize those organizations and those individuals for what they’re doing,” said Executive Director of Champions for Children Andria Horton.

They presented the following awards:

Champions Volunteer of the Year – Cathy Ellis

Community Mental Health Champion – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

Innovation Award – Monarch Prep Academy

Early Childhood Educator of the Year – Vicki Davis

Legacy Award – Carolyn Wallace

Champions for Children offers specialized services including professional counseling, individual training and classes on music and movement.