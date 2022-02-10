HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man who was indicted for his involvement in a 2020 fatal crash was sentenced 12 years to prison.

Brandon Taylor Collins, 20, was arrested for three counts of intoxication manslaughter after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into an East Texas couple that was expecting their first child together on Oct. 25, 2020.

23-year-old LeAnna Hester was driving south on FM 315, near Coffee City when she was struck head-on by Collins, said DPS.

Hester who was expecting was pronounced dead at the scene, and Blake Stanford, 24, who was in Hester’s car was taken to a local hospital in Tyler where he later died.

Before Stanford passed, he was going to become the assistant manager at Jimmy Johns. Stanford has two sons, who are two and four years old.