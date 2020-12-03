Changing East Texas population in desperate need of health care workers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Coronavirus cases are on the rise and so is the demand for health care workers in East Texas. Because of the changing population, the need for essential caregivers, personal-aides, and nurses was already on the rise before COVID-19.

Within a dangerous shortage felt across East Texas, the pandemic has worsened an already desperate need for healthcare workers.

According to a Human Resources Coordinator with Villa Tyler Assisted Living, Erica Crawford, “…it seems like, with this pandemic, there’s a shortage in healthcare facilities, even for the health care facilities that don’t even require licensing.”

Hospital, assisted living, and nursing home staff are now spread thin. Colt Bewley, a career recruiter with Creative Solutions in Healthcare helped spearhead Wednesday’s job fair event in Tyler at the Holiday Inn. He’s witnessed first hand the shortage we’re seeing in health care facilities across the state. “Our health care workers that are willing to pick up an extra shift but after a while, it really starts to exhaust them for a little bit,” said Bewley.

Efforts at Wednesday’s job fair were motivated by filling the gap with an urgent search for medical frontline heroes. A job fair, offering opportunities for people passionate about helping others. “We just need more people to come in and help with the shortage that we’re seeing in our staff,” said Crawford.

The goal behind Creative Solutions in Healthcare’s job fair event Wednesday was to help lighten the load for workers dealing with a dual challenge. “It’s just mentally and physically exhausting,” said Bewley.

Alongside this high demand for health care workers, there’s also a parallel rise in nursing home facilities popping up across the U.S. This comes at a time when over 10,000 baby boomers in the U.S. turn 65 every day.

“We play a big role in their lives and make them feel comfortable, feel safe, and also are ones to talk to when their families can’t see them.” Erica Crawford, H.R. Coordinator with Villa Tyler Assisted Living

With 17% of East Texans of retirement age, the need for caregivers and personal aides is at an all-time high. “They need just as much help as anyone that would be in the hospital,” said Crawford.

One of the most paramount concerns surrounds the feelings of neglect sick and elderly patients feel due to the lack of staff. “They need that love and care, and they need the nurses to take care of them,” said Crawford.

As East Texans aim to solve the shortage and give much-needed care to an aging demographic, those on the frontline hold on to this hope:

“It will get better, we truly believe it will get better,” said Bewley.