CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2022-2023 compensation plan on Monday, offering significant pay raises to all staff.

According to a press release from Chapel Hill ISD, the new plan has a starting teacher pay of $50,000 with continuing teachers receiving an increase of $1,600. All other employees will receive a 3% pay increase based on the midpoint of their pay grade.

“We value the contributions our teachers and staff make for our students at Chapel Hill ISD,” School Board President Les Schiminkey said. “When we are reviewing compensation plans the Board’s core objective is to recruit and retain highly professional, passionate employees with serving hearts.”

The plan, which will take effect at the start of the school year, will also include employee incentive opportunities such as:

Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) Stipend: $7,000 to $29,000 for designated high performing teachers

Employee Performance Incentive: Up to $1,000 for all employees.

CHISD Loyalty Incentive: Up to $2,000 for all employees with years of service milestones. Incentive pay begins at five years of service with CHISD.