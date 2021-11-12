Chapel Hill community mourn deaths of 14-year-old boy, mother involved in 5-vehicle fatal crash

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The community of Chapel Hill is in mourning after a five-vehicle fatal crash claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and his mother.

14-year-old Fernando Martinez and Julia R. Martinez, 33, of Tyler were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 31 on Tuesday

“Julie was outgoing, funny, the life of the party for everyone,” said Cynthia Ferrer.

Ferrer described her nephew and sister as being two peas in a pod.

“Anytime we told him to, he would sing or dance or rap. He just loved to entertain us. They were the same,” said Ferrer.

However, he was not Julia’s only child. Julia was a mother to three additional children, a 7, 9, and 10-year-old.

“We’re going to miss them. They were two amazing souls who brought light everywhere, and we’re just going to hold on to that,” said Ferrer.

As the family begins the process of mourning, Julia’s sister is asking for help to bury her two loved ones. A GoFundMe was set up for the funeral expenses of both Fernando and Julia.

“We have funeral costs for both. Unfortunately, they did not have life insurance, so we are raising as much as we can to go ahead and give them the celebration they deserve,” said Ferrer.

Ferrer plans to raise the three children as her own in her Houston home and said any additional money gifted will be spent raising her sister’s children.

“The seven-year-old actually has a birthday in December, and we are going to raise those kids, and we are going to need all the support we can get, so any additional funds that go past the funeral costs will all go to them and their needs,” said Ferrer.

The family says they are thankful for the prayers and support of the community in this difficult time.