CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — With less than a week until Saturday’s election, voters continue to gather information on the many school bond measures on the ballot.

Chapel Hill ISD is asking for more than $125 million. Social media is filled with opinions from those who are against the bond measure. The district is asking for updated campuses which would give students access to better facilities, but many taxpayers in the community are not on board.

“I guess it is what it is. They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do, and I guess me, as a voter, I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do and that’s vote against it,” says Kenny Carlton.

Carlton believes it’s the wrong time to spend that much money. The combination of high inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to impact their daily lives.

“It’s up to the taxpayer to, like I said, take things in their own hands and make a choice and I guess we’ll see where the vote falls,” says Carlton.

People for the bond say the district’s buildings, need to be updated or replaced.

“The biggest thing that we saw is the sad state of the age of many of these facilities. Buildings have life spans, some of these are way past their life span,” says Paul Welch, who is for the bond.

They also want more room for students, currently the junior high school currently sits on six acres.

According to the Texas Association of School Boards, the recommended property size is about four times that size.

“We have not had a successful bond issues in Chapel Hill since 2007 that we could upgrade our facilities, we really need to invest in our students,” says Welch.