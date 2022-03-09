UPDATE (1:15 p.m.) – Chapel Hill High School students are being dismissed at 1:15 p.m. today.

Bus riders will be taken home via Chapel Hill ISD buses. Students who are normally picked up will be ready for pickup at the junior high pickup/drop-off location (CR 215/Baseball Road). Students who drive to school will be dismissed to their vehicles and asked to exit the premises.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill High School is currently on lockdown after an alleged bomb threat, district officials said Wednesday.

Students and staff are being evacuated from the high school building. The Smith County Constable, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshal and Chapel Hill ISD Police Department are on site.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we get more information.