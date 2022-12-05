CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Matthew Ball, a student and mascot for Chapel Hill ISD, is an All-American mascot and is in Hawaii participating in the All-American Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade.

Ball earned the title of “All-American Mascot” at the UCA Cheer Competition this summer which led to him earning the opportunity to be apart of the All-American Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade.

Photo Courtesy of Chapel Hill ISD – Kati Johnson

The parade’s theme is “remembering the past and celebrating our future” as they honor our veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.