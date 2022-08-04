CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD’s incoming freshman will be the first class to experience the new educational model named Academies of Chapel Hill.

Freshman Academy Orientation will be held on Thursday, August 11, at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., and at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Incoming students and their families are asked to attend one of the two available time slots. The orientation will begin with a presentation at the Chapel Hill High School’s Terri Procell-Bowen Auditorium and lead into the new Freshman Academy Hall.

“Academy students will graduate not only with a high school diploma but also with college credits, industry certifications, real work experience, and a toolbox full of success skills,” Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Dr. Joshua Tremont said.

The district said the Academies of Chapel Hill will prepare, inspire and empower students by offering meaningful and relevant learning experiences that directly relate to our world today.

The Academy model aligns education and workforce development needs to better prepare students for postsecondary and career success by connecting high schools to business and community partners.

Chapel Hill ISD said the academy model will prepare students to compete in an ever-changing 21st-century economy.

“Academy students will develop the essential skills they need to succeed throughout college, careers and life,” the district said.

Chapel Hill ISD has garnered rich partnerships with Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler to ensure our courses are relevant and aligned to successful career pathways.

Research and data from their Early College High School demonstrate that when students have a heightened focus on desired outcomes, they are much more likely to excel.

“We see the academy model as an opportunity to transform education and make learning more authentic for students” Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Dr. Joshua Tremont

The academy model is based on the framework which enables communities to create and execute a sustainable, long-term plan for evolving education. The district said the entire community of Tyler/Chapel Hill will benefit from the Academies as we will likely see:

Increased high school graduation rates

Increased academic achievement

Increased earning potential

Increased talent pipeline

Greater community prosperity

After four years in the Academy, students will graduate with:

Direct career and industry exposure

Industry and college field trips

Job shadowing experience

Junior- and senior-year practicums and internships

The ability to earn college credits and industry credentials

The ability to earn work experience through co-ops or apprenticeships

Networking opportunities with local industry professionals

Success skills and a postsecondary transition plan

