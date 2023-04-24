TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill ISD board of trustees has unanimously voted to hold an $8.1 million bond election in May that will focus on early childhood to address capacity issues and aging facilities.

The ballot will read as followed:

“The issuance of $8,100,000 of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof; this is a property tax increase.”

Proposed District Projects:

Additional early childhood classrooms for enrollment capacity and growth

Replace current elementary physical education instructional facility with enrichment spaces incorporated for campus and community events

Effect on Homeowners:

The district said that “taxes on resident homesteads (except for subsequent improvements) are FROZEN in the year a taxpayer turns 65 years of age and will not increase as a result of this Bond Election.” Adding that the disabled are able to have their school taxes frozen but the taxpayer must apply for the exemption.

Important Dates:

April 24 is the first day for early voting

May 2 is the last day to submit early voting

May 6 is Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the early voting and Election Day locations, visit the Chapel Hill ISD bond information page.