CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — Shoes for Kids will host its 27th annual Coats and Kicks event to provide for Smith County children in need.

Held by the Chapel Hill High School Senate, the event is anticipated to impact hundreds of students and raise thousands of dollars. The district said it’s goal is to collaborate and embody the spirit of unity by demonstrating how communities can come together to make a difference.

To participate:

Drop spare change or larger donations in the designated collection containers at the front offices of all Chapel Hill ISD campuses

Spread the word on social media using #CoatsAndKicks, encouraging others to participate in this initiative

The deadline for donations is Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.