TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday was the first day of Chapel Hill ISD’s homecoming week.

They kicked off the week-long festivities with a parade. The procession began near Kissam Intermediate School traveling down county road 215 and ending at Bulldog Stadium with a pep rally.

The district says tonight’s get together gives the community the opportunity to come out and support the bulldogs.

Chapel Hill is looking for their first win of the season. They’ll go head-to-head with the Greenville Lions on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Chapel Hill.