CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — Chapel Hill ISD announced the distribution of nearly $40,000 to honor its long-serving staff members.

During the district’s End-of-the-Year Ceremony on Friday, $38,250 was given out to employees who have been with the district from five to 25 years.

“Chapel Hill ISD recognizes the unwavering commitment and valuable contributions of its staff. The loyalty stipends serve as a token of gratitude for their remarkable dedication in shaping the educational landscape of the district,” the district said in a release.

Chapel Hill ISD End of the Year Ceremony

The district said it expresses deep appreciation for the staff’s exemplary service and lasting contributions to the district’s mission.