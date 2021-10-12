Chapel Hill ISD holds crash demonstration to educate students on consequences of drunk driving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD students participated in a program on Tuesday that encouraged them to make responsible decisions.

The Shattered Dreams organization spoke with high school and junior high students to help educate them on underage drinking and distracted driving. High school administrators and students are a part of Shattered Dreams.

During the program this week, the teenagers saw a dramatization of a crash that was caused due to alcohol use.

The scene was arranged in the high school parking lot, and the presentation started at 9:30 a.m.

There were also first responders and a helicopter.

My advice to them is don’t do it. I’m in the fire service, but also I’m in the funeral service. I see it daily the effect it has on families (and) students. You know drinking and driving doesn’t discriminate,” said Trey Carnley, a captain with the Chapel Hill Fire Department.

Part of the program included a parent-student workshop, a mock death notification and mock memorials.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, teenagers were involved in more fatal crashes in Texas than in other states.

From 2010 to 2019, there were 2,318 people that died in the Lone Star State in crashes with a teen driver. 30% of these incidents happened in the summer.

Rhonda Oaks, with TxDOT mentioned some tips for teenagers who are just learning how to drive.

“Teenage drivers are usually pretty careful, but they are easily distracted. I want to encourage parents to sit down with those teenagers. They are young drivers, new drivers and they are excited about getting out into the world in their vehicle. But, talk to them about slowing down and staying alert, about buckling up and about putting the phone away while you are behind the wheel,” said Rhonda Oaks, with TxDOT.