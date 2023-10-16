CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD hosted a parent tour highlighting their dyslexia classrooms at Kissam Intermediate School on Monday.

Parents were grateful to witness their students thrive in class.

“I thought it was pretty cool. I’ve never seen him use hand gestures or the different things he can do by himself with words and decoding” said Shun McGill, a parent.

Since 2004, Chapel Hill has been improving its dyslexia program including seven dyslexia teachers in the district.

“We have classes where children learn the science of reading,” said Miranda Greenlee, a dyslexia teacher at Chapel Hill High School.

Dyslexia can impact people differently, but the main struggles students face are word recognition and reading fluency.

Greenlee shared how reading classes meet the needs of students learning with dyslexia.

“We want them to come into class, get the tools they need to learn how to read and comprehend and get the tools for spelling then go out on their own and do great things,” said Greenlee.