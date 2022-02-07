CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD’s temporary mask mandate will be lifted Feb. 8, according to a release.

The district says that masks inside school buildings and vehicles are recommended but no longer required. According to Chapel Hill ISD, recent COVID-19 data shows a consistent decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

Updated COVID data will be presented during the school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 21.

“The health of students and staff is the district’s top priority. The district is grateful for the cooperation, and willingness from the staff, students, and families to keep Chapel Hill community healthy. CHISD will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 cases in the district,” stated the release.