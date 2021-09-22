Chapel Hill ISD positive COVID cases have dropped 84% since mask mandate implemented

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD has seen its number of positive COVID cases “drop significantly” and the district is crediting the mask mandate implemented nearly one month ago.

The mandate took effect on Aug. 31 and the district peaked with 117 positive cases on Sept. 2 among the more than 3,400 students and nearly 600 staff members.

Since then, the district has seen a steep drop in cases and currently just has 19 active cases, an 84% drop in less than three weeks.

“Thank you to the School Board, parents, and students for helping us reduce the spread and exposure of the virus COVID-19 at our campuses. We also ask that everyone do their part by staying home if you are feeling sick.” Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean

Graph: Chapel Hill ISD

Mask mandates in school districts has been a hot-button issue throughout Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton has threatened lawsuits against districts that implement them.

Paxton has sent a letter to Chapel Hill ISD stating they are not in compliance with Gov. Abbott’s executive order that bans such mandates, but has not filed a lawsuit. However, the following school districts in East Texas have had litigation filed against them:

Diboll ISD

Longview ISD

Lufkin ISD

Tyler ISD’s board earlier this week voted against a mask mandate for East Texas’ largest school district with many parents speaking out against the proposal.