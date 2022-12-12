CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD is looking to improve security on its campuses, as safety continues to be top of mind for parents and staff.

The school district said they are in the beginning stages of collecting information, asking the community to help them decide what safety plan is best for their schools.

“The event of an active threat under either plan, seconds matter, and what either plan does is it places hand guns in the hands of qualified district employees,” said Chief of Police for Chapel Hill ISD Shawn Scott.

The school put out a survey on December 7th for those that will be affected by the change.

It asks participants to choose between the Guardian and Marshal programs.

“The Marshal plan and the Guardian plan, those are two plans that are offered by the state of Texas to all school districts. So, it’s up to each school district to decide if either plan is a good fit,” said Scott.

The survey takes less than five minutes for most, and can be done from a smart phone.

Chapel Hill ISD wants as many residents as possible to fill this out so they can get a clear picture of what to do next.

“Who we want to fill out this survey is community members, residents of Chapel Hill ISD, families and parents of students, and also our staff members,” said director of communications, Belen Casillas.

The more participation they get, the better the decision will represent what the community wants.

“We truly want to collect information from our community and listen to their voice and really understand where their stand is,” added Casillas.

The difference between the two programs has to do with administrative oversight.

The Marshal program is overseen by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, while with the guardian program, the school board is who mandates the training.

“There’s gonna be a thorough evaluation and analysis of both of those plans to decide which plan would be best, and if they believe, if the school board believes the district wants to go that direction,” added Scott.

The survey closes December 19th.

Survey link

https://chapelhill.schoolobjects.com/forms/public/welcome.aspx?sid=9dfc5882-e97d-4573-978d-7e5a5c01af8d&orgid=f40e3981-652d-4cfb-8ad5-ad54742a37cb&rid=d3befd53-af2a-471d-94db-15263e6ed98f

Additional documentation can be viewed on the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) website’s School Safety Services tab. These plans offer respective programs which allow for select and qualified district employees to carry a handgun.