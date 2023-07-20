CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD principals, directors and executives recently spent two days learning new techniques that will help them build stronger relationships with their students. They attended a retreat hosted by Capturing Kids’ Hearts Organization at The Boulders on Lake Tyler.

As they gear up for the new school year, student relationships are top of mind.

“So, now more than ever it’s important for students to feel connected at school and feel a sense of belonging and want to come and feel that they have adults there that they can care and trust,” said Kari Stowers, the assistant principal at Chapel Hill Junior High School.

They’re training together to strengthen their own relationships, so they can better connect with students.

“Building relationships right now is vital for our students because when we went through COVID, they were secluded, and they did not have those relationships or build them and you know they were at home. And so, coming back and getting into education, the classroom and just building that relationship with kids is important,” said Ashley Loyd, Principal at Chapel Hill Junior High.

While district leaders completed their training Thursday, teachers along with other school staff will go through the process during this school year’s orientation.

“This training is going to make a big impact on just the wellbeing of our students on our campus and that our teachers will feel empowered and feel like they’re going to be equipped to just have a really successful school year,” said Ashley Loyd, the Principal at Chapel Hill Junior High School.

This training helps educational professionals encourage social-emotional well-being across their district.

“Positive way, because it teaches them new ways to build relationships with kids. You know our kids come to us with many struggles and this helps teachers identify ways to meet them where they are,” said Stowers.

Tony Wilson, the Director of Transportation at Chapel Hill ISD shared that bus drivers are the first and last people that students interact with every school day. “You know if the first person that they see is very positive in their life, then it kind of makes their day,” said Wilson.

They can set the tone for a productive day.

Through the retreat, staff will be able to support students better by promoting a relationship-driven campus culture. “The opportunity to create functional relationships with students so that we can actually get to their hearts so we can get to their minds,” said Wilson.

These teachers are capturing kids’ hearts so they continue to grow at Chapel Hill ISD.