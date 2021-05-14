Chapel Hill ISD student dies after accident on prom night

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, Chapel Hill ISD staff received information about the death of a 17-year-old junior at Chapel Hill High School.

Alexandra Rondan, 17, died after she was involved in a “terrible and unfortunate accident” on prom night, according to CHISD.

CHISD described Rondan as a kind, gentle young lady. As more information becomes available, including funeral arrangements, CHISD will share information as Rondan’s family wishes.

CHISD released a statement on their Facebook page:

“Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create here at Chapel Hill ISD. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, grievously wounds us all. We know that you all join us in conveying our deepest sorrow, sympathy, and most sincere condolences to her family and friends during this painful time of grief. Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Many of you may be confronted with a variety of emotions including shock, sadness, and confusion. I want to assure you that we care about you and your feelings and counselors will be available for you during this time. Our district counselors will be available to see students in the counseling center at any time. I encourage you to reach out to those who were close to her. If you know someone in need, please reach out to support and comfort them, and encourage them to speak with someone. We are so sorry for this tragic loss to her family, friends, her teachers, and the entire junior class of Chapel Hill ISD.”