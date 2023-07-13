CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The annual Pack the Bus: School Supply Distribution Day event for Chapel Hill ISD will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill.

This year, the event is planned to take place on Aug. 5 starting at 2 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church Gym located on 13108 State Highway 64.

“This year, we are asking for monetary donations to maximize the impact of the drive,” said Robin Gilliam, Children’s Ministry Director for Bethel Baptist Church. “By donating funds through Bethel Baptist Church’s secure PayPal account, every contribution will go directly towards purchasing backpacks and supplies, allowing us to reach more students and make a lasting difference in their education.”

During the event, backpacks will be distributed at a first-come first-serve basis and students will have an opportunity to visit supply stations located in the gym to fill their backpacks with supplies.

“The event aims to alleviate the financial burden on families and ensure that every student has the essential tools they need to succeed academically. With the community’s generous support, we will be providing free backpacks and school supplies to students from our district and the surrounding area,” said CHISD’s Communications Director Belen Casillas.

No documentation is required so that all families in need can benefit from this event.