TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD is going to honor fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos on Friday before their varsity football game.

Bustos was an alumnus at the school.

First responders and members of the military, who are in uniform will be able to attend the game at no cost.

At 7 p.m., officials will gather with the football team on the sidelines. There will be a special announcement at 7:10 p.m. then a student-led prayer and moment of silence.

The school district will also tell people about the Smith County bracelet fundraiser that is going towards helping the Bustos family.

Officials are asked to RSVP by calling (903)566-2441.

The school district invited the following departments to join them on Friday:

Smith County Sheriff’s Office

City of Tyler Fire and Police

Chapel Hill Fire Department

CHISD Police Department

Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department

EMTs

Military Officials

If people would like to purchase a ticket visit the CHISD Athletics Department at the gate or online by clicking here.

Attendees can park at the High School parking lot, 13172 State Highway 64 East, Tyler, TX 75707.