Chapel Hill ISD to host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for ages 5-11

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Throughout December and January, Chapel Hill ISD will be partnering with NET Health to provide pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5-11.
Separate clinics will be held at Jackson Elementary, Wise Elementary, and Kissam Intermediate. At this time, clinics for adult vaccines are not available at Chapel Hill locations.
Jackson Elementary
- First dose administration: Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Second dose administration: Jan. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Kissam Intermediate
- First dose administration- Dec. 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Second dose administration- Jan. 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Wise Elementary
- First dose administration- Dec. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Second dose administration- Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, you can contact your child’s campus.
- Jackson Elementary: (903) 566-3411
- Wise Elementary: (903) 565-5135
- Kissam Intermediate: (903) 566-8334
- Junior High School: (903) 566-1491
- High School: (903) 566-2311
Pediatric vaccines were approved on Nov. 2 after CDC advisers recommended Pfizer for the age group.
The Food and Drug Administration OK’d the kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — as safe and effective for the younger age group. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines — and its advisers unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to 28 million youngsters.
