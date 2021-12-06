Chapel Hill ISD to host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for ages 5-11

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Throughout December and January, Chapel Hill ISD will be partnering with NET Health to provide pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5-11.

Separate clinics will be held at Jackson Elementary, Wise Elementary, and Kissam Intermediate. At this time, clinics for adult vaccines are not available at Chapel Hill locations.

Jackson Elementary

  • First dose administration: Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Second dose administration: Jan. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kissam Intermediate

  • First dose administration- Dec. 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Second dose administration- Jan. 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wise Elementary

  • First dose administration- Dec. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Second dose administration- Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, you can contact your child’s campus.

  • Jackson Elementary: (903) 566-3411
  • Wise Elementary: (903) 565-5135
  • Kissam Intermediate: (903) 566-8334
  • Junior High School: (903) 566-1491
  • High School: (903) 566-2311

Pediatric vaccines were approved on Nov. 2 after CDC advisers recommended Pfizer for the age group.

The Food and Drug Administration OK’d the kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — as safe and effective for the younger age group. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines — and its advisers unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to 28 million youngsters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51