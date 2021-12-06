Chapel Hill ISD to host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for ages 5-11

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Throughout December and January, Chapel Hill ISD will be partnering with NET Health to provide pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5-11.

Separate clinics will be held at Jackson Elementary, Wise Elementary, and Kissam Intermediate. At this time, clinics for adult vaccines are not available at Chapel Hill locations.

Jackson Elementary

First dose administration: Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Second dose administration: Jan. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kissam Intermediate

First dose administration- Dec. 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Second dose administration- Jan. 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wise Elementary

First dose administration- Dec. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Second dose administration- Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, you can contact your child’s campus.

Jackson Elementary: (903) 566-3411

Wise Elementary: (903) 565-5135

Kissam Intermediate: (903) 566-8334

Junior High School: (903) 566-1491

High School: (903) 566-2311

Pediatric vaccines were approved on Nov. 2 after CDC advisers recommended Pfizer for the age group.

The Food and Drug Administration OK’d the kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — as safe and effective for the younger age group. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines — and its advisers unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to 28 million youngsters.