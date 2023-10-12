CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — Chapel Hill ISD has officially opened its new on-campus innovative bistro for students and staff, that will be led by Career and Technology students.

Bulldog Bistro, located at the Chapel Hill CTE Building, opened Thursday and welcomed guests to explore their new menu showcasing a delectable array of dishes.

“We are excited to showcase the incredible talents of our students and give our community a glimpse of the culinary delights of the Bulldog Bistro,” said Certified Culinaria and Chef Nicole White.

Their menu and prices are available online and they now accept cash and card payments. The campus hopes to open the bistro to the public in the future.