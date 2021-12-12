Chapel Hill VFD hosts 2nd annual Breakfast with Santa

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department hosted its second annual Breakfast with Santa.

The event started as a nice gesture for the kids on lockdown in 2020 and according to the chief, it has turned into a community tradition.

At the breakfast, kids were treated to pancakes, waffles and donuts. After the meal kids were able to sit with Santa and receive a gift and take pictures.

“We’re just here to help our community and let them know we’re here anytime they need us,” said volunteer Fire Chief Dale Peterson.

25 children came to participate in the joyful event.