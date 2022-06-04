CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department celebrated their biannual family day on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the community of Chapel Hill and was complete with food, fun and games. Fire Chief Dale Peterson said that events like these gives the department an opportunity to meet with people who live in the area, build relationships and a chance for the community to see what the firefighters do every day.

“We got a fire safety house, where we can teach kids fire safety that’s inside our station,” Peterson said. “We got an obstacle course, a bounce house on one side, we got a petting zoo, my daughter has with her animals. We have a dunking booth where you can dunk people in water, and we also have a grass thing where you can shoot water and knock balls off a target.”

The fire department tries to hold events like these twice a year in an effort to build a bond with and educate the community that they serve.

With the temperatures heating up, they say grass fires are more common. In turn, the department hopes to use these events as opportunities not only to connect, but to educate as well.