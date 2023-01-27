TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The line up for the 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was released on Friday with headliner Charley Crockett.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., and the festival will take place on Saturday, May 6 in Downtown Tyler.

Featured musical guests will also include Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robinson, Mike and the Moonpies and Kaitlin Butts.

Here’s a look at past headliners for the festival:


