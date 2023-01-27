TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The line up for the 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was released on Friday with headliner Charley Crockett.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., and the festival will take place on Saturday, May 6 in Downtown Tyler.
Featured musical guests will also include Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robinson, Mike and the Moonpies and Kaitlin Butts.
Here’s a look at past headliners for the festival:
- 2022: Robert Earl Keen
- 2021: Parker McCollum
- 2020: Canceled due to pandemic
- 2019: Randy Rogers Band
- 2018: Aaron Watson
- 2017: Cody Johnson
- 2016: Turnpike Troubadours
- 2015: Josh Abbott Band
- 2014: Randy Rogers Band