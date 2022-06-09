DALLAS (KETK) – A charter flight carrying 110,000 pounds of infant formula is set to arrive at DFW International Airport on Thursday.

This is the third Operation Fly Formula flight, which is a FedEx Express MD-11 charter flight from Cologne, Germany with approximately 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles (63,504 cans) of Nestlé infant formula.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will be in Dallas to welcome the arrival of the flight, along with leaders from both the public and private sectors.

Under Operation Fly Formula, HHS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Defense are partnering to pick up infant formula from other countries that meet U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.