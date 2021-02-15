LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Lufkin has set up a live “weather-cam” that shows what the weather is doing outside Lufkin City Hall.
To see what it is broadcasting, click here.
“Please avoid going out if at all possible. If you absolutely must travel, please take appropriate precautions to ensure your safety,” said a statement from the city.
CATCH UP ON THE LATEST NEWS
- Check out the live weather-cam at Lufkin City Hall
- South Padre Island: 142 sea turtles rescued from the cold
- Strange tasting water in Tyler? City says blame it on severe winter weather
- 2.7 Million energy customers without power in Texas
- Citing extreme weather, UT Tyler, TJC close, halt online classes