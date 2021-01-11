Winter Weather Tools

Check out these amazing snow totals in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Although the snow totals in the area were expected to top out at 4 inches, some places got more than 6 inches.

KETK meteorologist Marcus Bagwell said weather watchers Sunday night were reporting totals as high as 7.5 inches with several hours of snowfall to come.

Some of the totals included:

  • Bullard: 5.5 inches
  • Crocket: 6 inches
  • Emerald Bay: 3 inches
  • Grapeland: 7.5 inches
  • Longview: 2.5 inches
  • Nacogdoches: 5 inches
  • Palestine area: 4 inches

Snow began falling in East Texas shortly after noon. At times, the snowfall was heavy.

Snow was expected to stop about 2 a.m. Monday. Many roads on Monday morning will likely be slick with patches of ice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KFXK Fox 51