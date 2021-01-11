Check out these amazing snow totals in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Although the snow totals in the area were expected to top out at 4 inches, some places got more than 6 inches.

KETK meteorologist Marcus Bagwell said weather watchers Sunday night were reporting totals as high as 7.5 inches with several hours of snowfall to come.

Some of the totals included:

Bullard: 5.5 inches

Crocket: 6 inches

Emerald Bay: 3 inches

Grapeland: 7.5 inches

Longview: 2.5 inches

Nacogdoches: 5 inches

Palestine area: 4 inches

Snow began falling in East Texas shortly after noon. At times, the snowfall was heavy.

Snow was expected to stop about 2 a.m. Monday. Many roads on Monday morning will likely be slick with patches of ice.