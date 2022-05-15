CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The 911 system in Cherokee County is currently down, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office stated that there is “a problem with Frontier’s lines and we are working with them to resolve the issues as soon as possible.”

Anyone that needs to reach the sheriff’s office should call 903-683-2271 or 903-683-6365. All 911 calls will be directed to the Anderson County Sheriff’s office, who will in turn contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office for emergencies.