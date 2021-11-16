Cherokee County Airport to receive $125,000 grant for expansions

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Airport is receiving a $125,000 grant to expand their facility.

The money is coming from a program through the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA), which uses funds from Toll 49 revenues for transportation projects.

The grant will allow for construction of a new taxiway, pad sites and new hangers.

“This expansion project is critical for both the airport and Cherokee County economic development,” said James Hubbard, Jacksonville City Manager and Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee. “The airport has a $10 million annual impact to the region as a whole and supports dozens of industries throughout the region.”

NET RMA has supported dozens of projects in 14 East Texas counties and impacted transportation and the local economies.

“The airport serves a vital role in our community by local businesses that utilize the airport to be able to fly to businesses that they may own around the area or even out of state,” said Clint Goff, Manager of the Cherokee County Airport. “Those businesses depend on our operation to be able to conduct business.”

Goff mentioned there is a long waiting list for corporations and people who want to build hangers at Cherokee County Airport, but there is no space for them now.

“The NET RMA grant will mainly be used for a hangar development plan which will include site and grading plans, drainage improvement, as well as pavement access for future hangers to be built on the airport,” said Goff. “We want to make sure that we have proper planning in place so that we can develop the airport, not only for this generation but also for the future.”

NET RMA’s Long-Range Planning Committee gave the green light to Cherokee County’s grant application. Their plan was scored on the following factors: regional significance, local and political support, local financial support, economic development potential, and potential revenue production.

“We appreciate how NET RMA understands transportation is a lot more than roads,” added James Hubbard. “Rail and airport project are also important to the economic vitality of East Texas. The fact that NET RMA is giving back to Cherokee County and the counties that utilize Toll 49 is huge. This grant is the spark we needed to get the airport expansion project off the ground, and it’s going to benefit pilots, businesses and the entire region tremendously.”

About the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA)

The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. Their mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area. The NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represent each of the member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by the State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004. For more information, click here.