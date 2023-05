CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is out on a multi-agency search warrant in Rusk on Tuesday morning.

The scene is on CR 1316 off of Highway 84 East. Everyone has been apprehended and there is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

They will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Operation Center located at 210 West Larissa St. in Jacksonville.