CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to begin a civil suit against a person who used to work in the Cherokee County Tax Office, according to the Cherokeean Herald. The vote was unanimous by officials.

Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis wrote to the Cherokeean Herald that the county is going to partner with Flowers Davis PLLC of Tyler and they will “work pro bono in the pursuit of a civil case for theft, against a former employee of the Cherokee County Tax Office and the county accepting the donation of their time and service.”

In 2021, an internal audit of the Tax Assessor’s Office revealed county documents did not match what was reported to the state comptroller, said the Cherokeean.

Another audit was conducted by an outside company, and they also found there was an inconsistency and that $431,375.91 was missing, said officials. This was allegedly taken between 2015 and 2021 by an employee who had worked for the county for several years, according to the Cherokeean.

This information was reportedly later shared with the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 12, 2022, and they reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to investigate.