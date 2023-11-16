CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County constable was indicted by a grand jury on an assault charge.

According to the indictment, James “Jamie” Beene is accused of hitting another man with his vehicle, causing serious bodily injury. Beene is the Precinct 4 Constable for Cherokee County.

The indictment states that the incident happened on Oct. 26, 2021. Beene is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Records show that Beene was booked into the Rusk County Jail on the charge from Cherokee County on Nov. 9 and has since been released on a $25,000 bond.

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.