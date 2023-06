A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County employee was indicted on May 22 for theft by a public servant of more than $300,000, tampering with a government document and money laundering.

The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday Gina Upshaw was indicted after a 15-month investigation by the Texas Rangers. A forensic audit was received on May 19, officials said.

“Any further public comment will be limited until after the trial,” the district attorney’s office said.