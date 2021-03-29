Cherokee County grand jury no bills deputy who, while checking on property, fatally shot man

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County grand jury has no billed a sheriff’s deputy who, while checking on property in the Atoy community, shot and killed a Jacksonville man.

A grand jury that was presented information about what happened ruled the evidence did not warrant the state filing criminal charges against the deputy.

Pegues, left, Brooks

On the night of Jan. 14, two deputies were checking on property on County Road 1111 at the owner’s request because of recent break-ins, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Deputies came across two men in a car who were not supposed to be there.

One of the men, 26-year-old Justin Pegues, was shot by one of the deputies. The other man, 35-year-old Anthony Brooks, was charged with criminal trespass.

Both deputies were placed on administrative leave and investigations by the Texas Rangers and the department were launched. Dickson said Monday that investigators did not find the deputy who fired the fatal shot committed wrongdoing.

Both deputies are now back on duty, he said. Their identities have not been released.

Jeff Clark, an attorney in Jacksonville, has been retained by Pegues’ family to pursue a potential civil suit against the county and sheriff’s department.

On Monday, Clark said he is negotiating with an attorney representing the county about a potential financial settlement with the family.

“I am still in the process of discovering what happened,” Clark said.

He said he will refrain from commenting on the case while the negotiations with the county are ongoing.

It has not been made public what happened that resulted in the deputy firing his weapon.

Shortly after the shooting, Dickson released a statement that read in part: “Deputies attempted to make contact with individuals on the property and an incident occurred leaving one suspect dead and another in custody. The deputies involved were not injured.”