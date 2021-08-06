Cherokee County has unique COVID-19 vaccination rates

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- One county in East Texas has unusual COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Some communities in Cherokee County have high vaccination rates, and others have fallen behind.

“I think that the people that live in Jacksonville think that it’s not necessary to get the vaccine. Since it’s a more rural area, people will have their views on whether or not they trust the vaccine since it was created so quickly,” said Meagan Cudd, a Jacksonville resident.

25% of people have gotten vaccinated in Jacksonville. This is also the city where the least number of people have gotten their shot in the county.

On the other hand, 47% of people have gotten vaccinated in New Summerfield.

Although it may seem like the vaccine was distributed quickly, health experts said this is not the case.

“The technology behind these vaccines has been around for 20 years. They are new vaccines for us in terms of development for COVID-19, but there’s actually not new technology or new science behind them,” said Dr. Mark Casanova, with the Texas Medical Association.

Most recently, vaccine rates began increasing in most of East Texas, but in some areas people are not getting their shots.

Data shows vaccination rates are low among people ages 20 to 24.

“People think that they are healthy and that they can just get it and that it won’t affect them that much. Because they hear of cases that are asymptomatic, but they also should realize people who thought that they were healthy are dying from it,” said Cudd.

Health experts are also continuing to encourage people to get their vaccine against COVID-19.