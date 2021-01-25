Cherokee County Jail passes latest inspection after being noncompliant

RUSK COUNTY, Texas – The state has removed The Cherokee County Jail from the list of noncompliant jails.

“I would like to thank all of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Jail staff for working hard everyday to improve our facility,” Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

A state inspector found last week problems had been corrected after the jail failed in October.

The sheriff said Monday he has started procedures to identify problems and makes repairs or changes long before inspectors arrive.

The jail “passed with flying colors,” Dickson said of the most recent inspection.

On Oct. 15, an inspector from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards documented more than a dozen violations, including many that raised health and safety concerns.

The inspector found mold in showers and food preparation areas, sinks and lights that did not work and dirty food storage and laundry areas. The inspector said an inmate was housed in a separation cell too long and inmates may not have been given enough exercise time.

Dickson, who was appointed in August by the Cherokee County commissioners court to serve as sheriff, said he made improving the jail a priority.

“I agree with with the findings (of the inspector) 100%,” he said earlier. “I demanded that we fix the problems and I told the staff that I would not tolerate that it would be like it was.”