Cherokee County Jail resumes in-person visits of inmates

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Jail this week will begin allowing inmates to have visitors.

“We have partnered with the Cherokee County Health Department to address the guidelines which are to be followed for us to open,” said Mike Lindsey, jail administrator.

The guidelines require:

visitors to wear a mask

visitors to undergo temperature screenings

social distancing in the lobby

the disinfecting of visitation areas after each visit.

The jail is only allowing inmates to have two visitors each week for periods of no more than 15 minutes. Visitors can speak to an inmate across a clear panel using a phone.

Women in the jail will be allowed to have visitors from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Male inmates can have visitors from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

In-person visits had been halted as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.