Cherokee County Jail suspends in-person jail visitation due to COVID-19

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Visitation at the Cherokee County Jail has been temporarily suspended by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the order is effective immediately and will be in place for the next 30 days due to the recent “uptick in COVID cases in the community.” CCSO said that if the situation has not improved after 30 days, an extension may be necessary to help reduce COVID exposure.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a release that the past several days have seen a sharp increase in inmate COVID cases and that rate is expected to rise. The Cherokee County Jail has not had any known cases within its jail population, according to Dickson.

“This decision was made in an effort to safeguard the inmate population, jail personnel and the citizens of Cherokee County,” said Dickson.

Video calls and telephone calls will still be available by inmates at cost using equipment provided by the Cherokee County Jail.

The Smith County Jail and Polk County Jail also both recently suspended visitation for their inmates due to COVID-19 concerns.