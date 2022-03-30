CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — In the 2022 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale, a new event has been added that is touching the hearts of many. You can expect to see cows, lambs and rabbits at the show. Students are also showcasing baked goods, photography and horticulture.

“Well since it is my last year, I really hope to come out on top and maybe win a couple of buckles. I am very excited and I am thankful for the opportunity,” said Kara Wofford, senior livestock competitor.

Officials over the show are excited to begin an event called “Exceptional Kids Stock Show.” Students will pair up with a special needs child to help them show an animal.

“For the first time since we don’t have COVID looming over us putting on exceptional kids livestock show. We had a need for the kids wanting to be in the show ring, and this is the first time we are going to get to showcase these kids with the animals they wanted to show,” said Bart Bauer, Cherokee County Livestock Show president.

Animals belonging to 4-H members and FFA members will be used during the extraordinary kids show where they will take individuals with special needs and they will get to show that very animal.

“Not many people do it and it’s like I feel so overjoyed to help some kid that’s not getting to raise their own animal but we can help them in so many different ways and it’s like why not take the opportunity, why not take the chance to do that,” said Kaylee Jackson, eighth grade livestock competitor.

The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Shows hopes to continue showcasing their exceptional kids. The rising prices of feed and supplies haven’t stopped students from showing.

“We’d do anything just to make sure that the chickens are ok,” said Kiera Veitch, Cherokee county queen candidate.

In fact, the livestock show has had another record year with 800 kids and 1,000 exhibits.

“It’s not bad enough to make me not want to show,” said Wofford.

The Cherokee County Livestock Show will be going on until Saturday with the sale being the last day.