JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County Texas Spay Neuter is a non-profit organization that is asking for donations to continue helping animal rescues in East Texas. Here are the ways you can help.

According to CCTSN, they were founded in 2019 by Andrea Grimes, who operates solely upon donations, to fund the work that she does in spaying and neutering animals in Cherokee County. CCTSN has rescued 422 dogs and 529 cats during this time, which totals 951 companion animals. Dehart Mobile Vet and Our Family Vet in Jacksonville also work directly with CCTSN.

Grimes tells KETK that she began fostering dogs for County Roads Rescue in Jacksonville in 2015, and has fostered for many other rescues organization but realized after several years of fostering that there was a huge issue with animals and their offspring being abandoned.

“Cherokee County has various areas that are dumping grounds for animals,” said Grimes. “I realized that the only answer was to spay or neuter [the animals] but knew that many people could not afford it. I work a full time job, afterhours and on weekends. I work through the applications I have on file from those needing assistance.”

To help CCTSN continue to serve the East Texas community visit their website or Facebook page to contribute donations.