CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man.

Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands at the height of 5’3″.

According to the release, Martinez was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans and black western boots. His vehicle is a 2015 maroon Honda CR-V, licence plate number GXB1353.

Photo Courtesy of Rusk County OEM.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-683-2271.

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.