1 person in custody after standoff in Cherokee County

UPDATE: The standoff with Cherokee County Officials and one individual has ended. Only minor injuries were reported and one person is in custody according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County officials are currently on scene of a barricaded person in the Moon City area.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Nacogdoches SWAT is assisting and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officials are advising the public to stay clear of this area.

KETK has a crew en route to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.