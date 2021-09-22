1 person in custody after standoff in Cherokee County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The standoff with Cherokee County Officials and one individual has ended. Only minor injuries were reported and one person is in custody according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County officials are currently on scene of a barricaded person in the Moon City area.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Nacogdoches SWAT is assisting and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officials are advising the public to stay clear of this area.

KETK has a crew en route to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51