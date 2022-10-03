CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Wildfires on the rise have forced six East Texas counties to put their burn bans back in place.

The burn ban placed on Thursday includes people who have a burning permit in Jacksonville.

“Creeping back up in what we call the 90th percentile which is very dry fuels so, we are back in elevated risk right now,” said Sean Dugan, Texas A&M Forest Service.

Jacksonville’s Fire Marshal cautions people to be aware of anything that can start a wildfire.

“Obviously the burn ban says to not burn so we definitely say don’t burn but we also encourage (against) throwing a cigarette out of a car we’ve seen it start a fire on the roadway that way when it’s so dry,” said Jeremy Pate, Jacksonville Fire Marshal.

Although the weather is cooler, the forest service said they are concerned with future weather patterns. These concerns are with the prolonged lack of humidity or moisture in the air.

“We will have erratic winds and if there’s no moisture, it has the potential to push fires,” said Dungan.

County officials said to not burn bonfires and campfires with temperatures lowering and the “fall back” in November.

“You can’t burn in a campfire, you can cook in an enclosed pit, but as far as a campfire, you should not burn,” said Pate.

The last warning to people who are cutting their last bails of hay is to make sure the equipment doesn’t overheat and spark a fire.

Violating a burn ban is a class c misdemeanor which can carry a fine of up to $500.