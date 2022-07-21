CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen at the Dollar General in Teasleville.

Caleb Mosley, 20, has brown hair, hazel eyes, is about six feet tall and approximately 160 lbs.

According to his mother, Mosley was last seen Saturday morning and has a concussion. Mosley is reported to be disoriented and in need of medical attention. He has scratches across his arms, back and torso. Some are noted to be very deep.

Anyone with information on Mosley’s location is encouraged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.