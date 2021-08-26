Cherokee County sees highest COVID-19 numbers since start of pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Three weeks ago, the Texas Department of State Health Services released information saying Cherokee County has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

In Cherokee County, 34% of residents who are 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

Tina Hargett, the owner of a hair salon in Jacksonville, said many residents are surprised the number of COVID-19 cases have spiked again, although county health officials have talked about the low vaccination rate.

“It (had) just kind of gotten back to the way it was. Now, all of a sudden the numbers spiked. Now, everybody is worried. Everybody knows someone who has it and passed away with it, so it’s definitely scary,” she mentioned.

As of this writing, Cherokee County currently has 412 active COVID cases, which brings their total case count to 5,312.

Others who live there want to be as healthy as possible.

“I don’t want to get sick, and if people don’t want to take care of themselves, then at least I want whatever armor the vaccine can give me,” John Hawkins, a Cherokee County resident, said.

He also wants to see his county do more to reduce this recent surge.

“Well one of the things I’d like to see Cherokee County do is be a little more aggressive with education and making the shots available,” said Hawkins.

The Cherokee County Public Health Department provided the following statement to KETK News.

“The key to getting the numbers down is to ensure that people are getting vaccinated for COVID-19, wearing a mask over your nose and mouth when in public and crowded places, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces with an EPA approved cleaner (bleach and water mix works too), and keeping yourself or your children home when sick (it is important to monitor your health daily, especially in areas with high transmission).

We also want to let our community know that our healthcare facilities are doing the best they can with the current surge, but we are seeing unprecedented numbers of people coming to the ER, calling EMS, and being admitted to facilities. With limited amount of staff in the hospitals and health care facilities, those who may need to be hospitalized or need a higher level of care may not be able to get the quality of care that is needed at this time. We can all do our part in decreasing the transmission of COVID-19 by combatting misinformation and following recommendations from local, state, and federal entities, such as DSHS and CDC.”