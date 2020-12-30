Cherokee County Sheriff’s narcotics officers raid home, arrest three

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit conducted a raid Tuesday at a residence where suspected drug activity was taking place.

Officers obtained a search warrant and entered a trailer home at 1174 County Road 4102 just before 6 p.m., said information from the department.

Three people were taken into custody. Their identities were not immediately released.

“The residence … is no longer open for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, or marijuana,” said information posted by the sheriff’s office.