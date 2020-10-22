Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman.

Officials are looking for Brittney Nichole Aguirre.

She is a 27-year-old white female and is 5’04” and weighs 240 lbs.

Aguirre contacted her family for the last time on October 2020.

She left her residence in the northwest portion of Cherokee County, Texas.

According to police, Brittney takes several medications for various conditions. 

It is unknown if she left walking or received a ride with someone.

Anyone with any information on whereabouts of Brittney Nichole “Nikkie” Aguirre, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk, Texas at 903-683-2271.

